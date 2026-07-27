Ranbir Kapoor Touches Down In Mumbai, A Stylish Return From Ramayana Promotions At San Diego Comic-Con

\After promoting his highly anticipated film Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con, actor Ranbir Kapoor on Monday morning returned to his hometown, Mumbai.

He made a cool appearance at the airport, with shutterbugs capturing him as soon as he exited the premises.

Ranbir was spotted in a navy blue T-shirt paired with comfortable trousers. He completed the look with his signature beret cap.





Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG, Ramayana has remained one of the most talked-about Indian film projects since its announcement.

Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Recently, the makers held a grand event in Delhi, where the full cast marked their presence.

At the event, Ranbir paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Arun Govil, who immortalised the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series.

Interestingly, in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', Arun Govil will be seen essaying the role of King Dasharatha.

"Arun ji, you have represented this responsibility for so many years with such beauty, truth and dignity. Your journey has inspired not only an actor like me, but every person who watched Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. You gave people faith and inspiration. The way you allowed Lord Shri Ram to become a part of you, if I can achieve even a fraction of that, I will feel that all my hard work has borne fruit."

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)

