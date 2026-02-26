Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Looks Decoded, Newlyweds Stun In Anamika Khanna Ensembles

On her wedding day, Rashmika Mandanna draped a rust, red and gold embroidered saree which complemented Vijay Deverakonda’s white dhoti paired with a red shawl. Vijay’s red angavastram was tied to Rashmika’s pallu, which became a reflection of their deep bond and long-lasting journey as a couple. The gold jewellery added regal opulence to Rashmika and Vijay's wedding looks. It is said that the saree Rashmika work on her wedding day was gifted to her by Vijay's mother Madhavi Deverakonda.

Rashmika and Vijay married in Udaipur | Image: Instagram

Temple-house motifs adorned Rashmika's saree, echoing carved sanctums and spiritual geometry. Detailed hand embroidery in antique gold lent depth and luminosity, transforming the saree into a canvas of devotion and craftsmanship. Regal yet graceful, the ensemble reflects feminine strength, rooted in tradition.

What caught fans' attention was Rashmika and Vijay's respective notes for each other. "I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed (sic)," a part of the actress' note read.

Advertisement

Rashmika and Vijay are said to be hosting a grand reception in Hyderabad | Image: X

Vijay mentioned, "Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife (sic)."

Advertisement