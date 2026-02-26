Toxic FIRST Review Goes Viral, Yash Starrer Called 'Difficult To Watch', Fans Say It's 'Bollywood Propaganda'

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is all set to storm the big screens on March 19. Kannada star Yash is returning to the theatres after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) and all eyes are on how Toxic will fare at the box office and will be received by the audiences and critics. The first footage from the movie introduced Yash as Raya, a ruthless gangster. The teaser clip went instantly viral for its sexually explicit nature. A follow-up teaser, shared by the team ahead of the trailer drop, has also been well received.

With buzz building up around the release of the movie, Toxic's first review was shared by controversial content creator and movie critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK. "One of my friend watched film #toxic in editing room and according to him, it’s the worst film ever made in India. Because it’s ₹500CR+ budget Film and difficult to watch even for 30 minutes. Actor @TheNameIsYash has done everything of this film (sic)," read KRK's post about Toxic.

However, many mentioned in the comments section of the post that KRK was intentionally pulling the movie down and the fact that he didn't watch it and was endorsing a negative review was proof of that. Many brutally trolled KRK for spreading "false propaganda" against Toxic. Others claimed that spreading negative word around Toxic is the work of "team Dhurandhar".

"If he says it's the worst then it means the best of course! Don't we know that already (sic)," commented a social media user. Another noted, "Only Toxic winning against Dhurandhar 2 will shut down Bullywood's bad mouths permanently (sic).

