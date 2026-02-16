Updated 16 February 2026 at 22:15 IST
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Chic Airport Appearance, Her ₹4.5 Lakh Bottega Veneta Campana Bag Steals The Spotlight
Rashmika Mandanna wore a navy blazer with bold buttons and kept the look effortless by rolling up the sleeves. She matched it with blue jeans, a navy cap, and sunglasses. However, it was her bag that stole the spotlight.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be getting married in Udaipur later this month. Amid this, shutterbugs have been spotting the actress frequently. Animal actress was seen at the airport today, dressed in a stylish yet relaxed look. However, her handbag drew the most attention.
Her Bottega Veneta Campana bag in a rich burgundy tone stood out the most, with an estimated price of around ₹4.5 lakh. The signature woven design gave her outfit a luxe finish.
As per the official site, the Bottega Veneta Campana is a rare bag that perfectly blends expert craftsmanship with everyday practicality. The Campana combines a structured form with a soft feel, refreshing an iconic archival design with timeless elegance. Made entirely from bonded Intrecciato nappa, its smooth silhouette opens into a spacious, unlined interior that truly reflects the brand’s signature artistry.
She completed the look with loafers and chose soft, minimal makeup. Rashmika politely posed for the paparazzi and responded to rumours about her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda. When asked about wedding plans, she said, "I don't know what you are talking about." She then walked away as the photographers continued to tease her about the ongoing speculation.
A day before, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport together. Much like their other appearances, the actors refrained from getting clicked together. The Pushpa fame donned a brown top with black flare jeans and greeted the paparazzi warmly before departing in her car.
Vijay followed her closely and exited the airport soon after. Though he avoided getting clicked with the actress, he could be seen departing in the same car as her. A video of the same is now viral on social media.
