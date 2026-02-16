Updated 16 February 2026 at 09:05 IST
Watch Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Solidify Marriage Rumours
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be getting married later this month. It is being reported that the couple will tie the knot in Udaipur.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to tie the knot in Udaipur later this month. Social media pages have claimed that the couple, rumoured to be dating for years now, will get married on February 26. The couple got engaged in Hyderabad in October, 2025. Amid rumours of their wedding, they were spotted at the airport.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda marriage rumours intensify
Amid rumours of their February 26 wedding, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport together. Much like their other appearances, the actors refrained from getting clicked together. The Pushpa fame donned a brown top with black flare jeans and greeted the paparazzi warmly before departing in her car.
Vijay followed her closely and exited the airport soon after. Though he avoided getting clicked with the actress, he could be seen departing in the same car as her. A video of the same is now viral on social media. Fans of the actors believe that they will leave for Udaipur soon, to oversee the preparation for their big day. However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has confirmed the same.
The spotting of Vijay and Rashmika at the airport comes after the actor wrapped up the schedule of his upcoming movie, Ranabaali. As per a report in 123Telugu, Vijay has requested two weeks off from work, most likely for his wedding. It is also being reported that following the February 26 wedding in Udaipur, Rashmika and Vijay will host a reception party for their industry friends on March 4 in Hyderabad. Big names from Tollywood are reported to be in attendance. It is also rumoured that Vijay personally met Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, to extend an invitation to his reception.
Published On: 16 February 2026 at 09:05 IST