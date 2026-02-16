Watch Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Solidify Marriage Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to tie the knot in Udaipur later this month. Social media pages have claimed that the couple, rumoured to be dating for years now, will get married on February 26. The couple got engaged in Hyderabad in October, 2025. Amid rumours of their wedding, they were spotted at the airport.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda marriage rumours intensify

Amid rumours of their February 26 wedding, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport together. Much like their other appearances, the actors refrained from getting clicked together. The Pushpa fame donned a brown top with black flare jeans and greeted the paparazzi warmly before departing in her car.



Vijay followed her closely and exited the airport soon after. Though he avoided getting clicked with the actress, he could be seen departing in the same car as her. A video of the same is now viral on social media. Fans of the actors believe that they will leave for Udaipur soon, to oversee the preparation for their big day. However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has confirmed the same.



