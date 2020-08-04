Rashmika Mandanna Says 'eat Clean And Be Smart' As She Shares Her Skincare Routine On IG

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna recently shared her skincare routine with her followers on Instagram. Rashmika mentioned "HUUGEE Caption alert" and then wrote down in detail about tricks and tips that she had learnt in her life about skincare and how these could benefit her fans and followers. Take a look at the post and tips that Rashmika shared online.

Rashmika Mandanna's post

Rashmika recently shared a couple of snaps on Instagram. The first one was a no-makeup selfie. The second picture contained all the products Rashmika used daily as part of her skincare routine. Fans could see a moisturizer, lip scrub, serum, baby lotion and more such products in the picture.

In her last picture, Rashmika shared the basics of her skincare routine and added - Cleanser, Vitamin C serum, Moisturizer, Sunscreen and Body Lotion. She also mentioned that she occasionally used - Soothing lotion, Lip scrub and face exfoliator.

Rashmika added a lengthy caption with her post as well. The actor mentioned tips that were important to her and added that they would really help everyone. In her first point, she asked her followers to get an allergy test done. Rashmika mentioned that Indians were fortunate enough to not have allergies but they should still get such tests done anyways. She also mentioned that she was "allergic to most veggies like cucumbers & tomatoes & capsicums & even potatoes".

Her next point was "Eat Clean and be Smart". This point was about eating healthy and being conscious of what people put into their bodies. Rashmika advised her followers to not eat oily food. In her next point, the actor wrote - DO NOT WALK OUT OF YOUR HOUSE WITHOUT A SUNSCREEN! EVER! EVER!

Similar to her first three points, the actor penned down 4 more points in her caption and then her last point in comments. She further wrote - Use a good vitamin C serum... Moisture!! Moisturing your skin helps it heal better!... Don’t wash your face some gazillion times in a day .. wash it twice... Exfoliate your skin.. & your lips..not every day but when you feel like it... She also shared some advice for people with acne-prone skin and thus completed her caption.

