'Red' Doja Cat Grabs Attention As She Dazzles In 30,000 Crystals At Paris Fashion Week

The Paris Fashion Week had a perfect opening with a special show hosted by the heritage couture house 'Schiaparelli' showcasing their Spring-Summer 2023 collection. The show witnessed Doja Cat donning a spine-chilling look. For the Spring 2023 couture show, the 'Dazed' cover star upped her style game in a red strapless gown. She covered herself head-to-toe in red body paint. Not only this, but Doja Cat went one step further and made a bold fashion statement by covering herself in 30,000 hand-applied crimson crystals that were meticulously applied across her head, chest, back, and arms.

Celebrity makeup designer Pat McGrath and her team covered the singer with crimson Swarovski crystals for a "shimmering, scintillating, and subversive look."

More details about Doja Cat's look

Pat McGrath took to social media to share the details about the singer's look, He wrote, "Collaborating with the incomparably talented Doja Cat and Daniel Roseberry was an absolute pleasure."

"Her patience and dedication as she sat with Team Pat McGrath and I for four hours and 58 minutes to achieve the creation, covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was truly inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. xx", he added.

The official Instagram handle of Schiaparelli revealed that the singer's ensemble also featured a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knitted skirt with lacquered wooden beads, and Trompe l'œil toe boots. A time-lapse video, shared by the singer's makeup artist showed the Swarovski crystals' application process, which began by placing a wig cap on Doja Cat before adding the paint and crystals.

This is not the first time that Doja Cat pulled off a bold look. Last year, she attended the Monot Womenswear fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. where she donned dramatic blue and white face paint.