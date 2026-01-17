Republic Day 2026: Traditional Accessories To Handloom Outfits, Opt For Indigenous Fashion Choices To Shine On January 26

India is gearing up to celebrate the 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. As the tricolour flies high, the spirit of patriotism should not be confined to ceremonies and parades, but should also be reflected in fashion. From tricolour dupattas to hats with Ashok Chakra will adorn the markets in the coming days. Ahead of Republic Day, grab the best tricolour accessories and make fashion-forward choices that are a refreshing blend of elegance, comfort and conscious style.

The traditional tricolour dupatta

You can opt for the classic white-on-white outfit with tricolour dupatta like Sara Ali Khan | Image: Instagram

One can never go wrong with classics. Team an ivory kurta paired with a saffron, green or tricolour dupatta to embody the true spirit of India. You can also opt for a white-on-white kurta pyjama set and carry the dupatta over it to embrace the Indian handloom. Youngsters can also opt for a tricolour co-ord set, kurta-style dresses, and Indo-western jackets paired with jeans or palazzos. A white base outfit teamed with a tricolour stole or printed jacket can instantly elevate your Republic Day look. Graphic tees with patriotic motifs, paired with denim and sneakers, offer a casual yet impactful option for college celebrations and informal gatherings.

Wear the Indian pride with Handloom sarees



A simple yet elegant handloom saree can instantly elevate your style | Image: X

Ethnic wear continues to dominate Republic Day fashion, with a modern twist in 2026. Handloom sarees in khadi, cotton or silk, featuring tricolour borders or pallu designs, are both stylish and symbolic. Women can opt for white sarees with green blouses and saffron accessories, while men can choose crisp white kurtas layered with Nehru jackets in saffron or olive green. These looks strike the perfect balance between tradition and contemporary aesthetics.

Don't skip the accessories



You can opt for triclour bangle set on Republic Day 2026 | Image: X

For those who prefer understated elegance, incorporating the tricolour through minimal details is the way to go. Accessories play a key role in completing a Republic Day ensemble. From tricolour scarves, lapel pins and hairbands to nail art inspired by the Indian flag, these elements add a playful yet patriotic touch. These small additions allow you to stay festive without going over the top, making them ideal for office celebrations or school functions.



Opt for native fabrics

Choosing khadi, handwoven fabrics and locally made accessories on Republic Day 2026 not only supports Indian artisans but also aligns with the values of self-reliance and pride in indigenous craftsmanship.



Tricolour makeup

You can also take the celebration up a notch by opting for a tricolour eye makeup or nail extensions.



