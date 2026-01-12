Updated 12 January 2026 at 10:26 IST
Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lawrence To Jenna Ortega, A Look At Best Dressed Actresses
Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet: Celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lawrence, Teyana Taylor, Elle Fanning and Miley Cyrus understood the assignment and brought their A-game to the award show.
The Golden Globes 2026 red carpet rolled out at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The carpet witnessed the celebs turning up in their best dresses to add glam, charm and class. Celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lawrence, Teyana Taylor, Elle Fanning and Miley Cyrus understood the assignment and brought their A-game to the award show. Notably, black made a strong comeback, as several stars showcased this classic colour in their own unique styles.
Here, check out the best-dressed actresses from the star-studded award show.
Jennifer Lawrence
Amid all the black, Jennifer splashed flowers at the red carpet as she walked in a jaw-dropping semi-sheer Givenchy by Sarah Burton. It featured sequins and floral embroidery and was layered with an embroidered bomber jacket.
Teyana Taylor
She opted for a black Schiaparelli thong dress accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery. She sported natural makeup with glossy lips.
Selena Gomez
The singer and actress chose a custom black velvet gown featuring pink feathers and organza and silk chiffon flowers draped over her shoulders. She stayed with her favourite black-and-white colour theme for the night. Selena completed her look with spiral diamond earrings and black heels.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka dazzled at the red carpet in Dior's satin midnight blue gown, accessorised with a stunning diamond and sapphire necklace.
Tessa Thompson
The actress looked goddess in a Balenciaga Haute Couture column dress, sparkling and shining on the red carpet. She left her hair loose, sporting a sleek look.
Elle Fanning
The actress dazzled in an embellished gown from the shelves of Gucci. Elle sported a nude-makeup look and added glam with Cartier jewellery, teaching her fans how to don a minimal yet classy look.
Kate Hudson
Armani Privé's metallic silver is what Kate opted for on the red carpet, featuring fringe with a jewel-encrusted halter neckline. Keeping her look minimal, she accessorised with Garatti jewellery.
Jennifer Garner
The actress made a return to the red carpet after 13 years. She made a statement in a black sequin gown and drop earrings. She completed her look with her charming smile.
Kristen Bell
The actress walked the carpet in a beaded, one-shoulder black gown. However, what stood out were her drop earrings by Indian designer Sabyasachi. The actress took the name Global literally.
Sara Forster
The producer looked classic in a low-cut dress with fabric draped over her one shoulder. She added a glam with her accessory from Jennifer Meyer.
Julia Roberts
The veteran actress turned up in a black Armani Privé column gown featuring three-quarter length sleeves and a plunging neck. However, what stood out was her unconventional pendant. A huge shining strawberry pendant in a gold chain, matching her ring featuring a chunky berry motif.
Miley Cyrus
The actress and singer is known for her unconventional fashion. She did turn up in a sequinned black gown, but it was her Saint Laurent sunglasses that made her look unconventional. She accessorised her look with a pendant necklace, studs in platinum and rings from Tiffany & Co.
Emily Blunt
looked beautiful in a white Louis Vuitton column dress with a cape overlay. She accessorised her look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.
Leighton Meester
Leighton wore a shimmery pink and yellow off-the-shoulder gown from Miu Miu. She sported natural makeup with a chic up-do.
Ariana Grande
The actress and singer walked the red carpet in a red gown paired with her signature ponytail. She added sparkle with her giant diamond necklace.
Dakota Fanning
Just like her sister, Elle, Dakota also opted for a shimmery metallic gown, but from the shelves of Vivienne Westwood. She accessorised her off-shoulder embellished gown with Fred Leighton jewellery, adding charm to her simple look.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna brought the Gothic vibe to the red carpet in Dilara Findikoglu's straight gown, featuring a turtleneck, fringe, shoulder pads and large cutouts. Her look was styled by her longtime stylist Enrique Melendez.