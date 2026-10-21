Richa Khemka Redefines Contemporary Design At Lakmé Fashion Week With Diana Penty As Showstopper

When Lakmé Fashion Week drew to a close on Sunday, October 18, the runway bore witness to a masterclass in mood and movement. Returning for her third season, Kolkata-based visionary Richa Khemka unveiled **VESPER**—a collection that deftly blurs the line between architecture and haute couture, pushing the boundaries of contemporary design through striking sculptural silhouettes, tactile textures, and intricate craftsmanship.

True to its name, VESPER explores enigma. Rooted in the interplay of light, shadow, and reflection, the collection whispers a compelling narrative - in a world relentlessly obsessed with hyper-visibility, there is profound power in choosing what remains unseen.

VESPER embraces the freedom to be seen,

VESPER is a celebration of the modern woman in all her complexity, honouring both the identities she chooses to reveal to the world and those she guards for herself. It speaks to an innate self-assurance, capturing the essence of a woman bold enough to stand out while wrapped in an aura of mystery.

When asked to describe the collection in just three words, the designer offers a concise manifesto, "Experimental, classic, and glamorous."

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While staying true to her foundational ethos, Khemka notes a distinct evolution in this latest outing. "I think this time we tried to be a little bit more experimental with material than we usually are," she explains. "And that's how this collection stands out to be a little bit more different."

Why Diana Penty as showstopper?

Diana Penty brought this multi-dimensional vision to life on the runway, commanding the spotlight as Khemka’s ultimate showstopper. When asked Khemka why she choose the actress as a showstopper, to this, she said, "Diana feels like this classic choice for someone who stands for someone beautiful, graceful, yet very funky and spunky. That's why I thought Diana was the perfect choice for our brand."

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