Rihanna's Pregnancy Cravings Make Way For Fashion Statement As Her Baguette Bag Goes Viral, You Won't Be Able To Guess Its Price

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to embrace parenthood once again as the couple announced their third pregnancy at the Met Gala 2025. Being as a singer, model, or beauty icon, Rihanna always set her trajectory in Queen slides and once again proved the same. Recently, the Diamonds singer stepped out on the streets giving hints at her pregnancy cravings with a quirky maternity bag and it of course went viral.

Wanna know Rihanna's loaf bag price?

Rihanna seems to display her appetite for carbs in style as she was seen in New York City with a baguette-shaped bag resting over her cute baby bump. The Diamonds singer was on her way to enjoy an Italian meal at Carbone.

She sported an oversized shearling Fendi baguette bag, designed to look like a loaf of French bread, from the Italian brand’s autumn 2023 menswear collection. This unique piece, priced at $1,350 (over ₹1 lakh), complemented her casual yet bold outfit.

Rihanna paired the statement bag with a red-striped Martine Rose cropped polo, showcasing her baby bump, and low-slung slouchy jeans. Her ensemble included her go-to Amina Muaddi snakeskin boots, a New York Yankees hat worth $25, and sleek cat-eye glasses.

Adding a touch of sophistication, she accessorised with silver circular earrings and a sparkling watch. Her brunette hair was styled in a ponytail, perfectly completing the look.

Rihanna pregnancy journey