'Operation Sindoor' Director Uttam Maheshwari 'Deeply Regrets' Insensitive Film Announcement Amid India-Pak Tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Uttam Maheshwari, the director of a newly announced film based on Operation Sindoor, issued an apology note following growing backlash. Since the announcement of the film, heavy trolling and outrage erupted online against the makers. On Saturday morning, director addressed the issue through his Instagram Stories, stating that his intent to direct the film was “not for fame and monetisation.”

On Friday, May 9, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer revealed the project with the official announcement of Operation Sindoor. The poster features a female soldier in uniform, standing with her back to the viewer. Though none of the production giants has officially released the posters, social media handles like Viral Bhayani and more have shared the first poster.

After paparazzi handles shared the poster on Instagram. A wave of backlash started in the comment section, One user wrote, "Stop embarrassing yourself and your country." Another slammed, "Milking an ongoing war, with an AI-generated poster. This is as dystopian as it gets."

Someone else criticised, "Shame on you and all of Bollywood for making everything a capitalist opportunity! Operation Sindoor has not even been completed, and you're out here trying to take advantage of the worrying situation. Praying for karma to teach you a good lesson."

For damage control, Uttam Maheshwari now shared a clarification, writing a long note on his Instagram stories claiming the film was never intended to "hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments." He expressed, "My sincere apologies for recently announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces. The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments. As a filmmaker, I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light."

He accepted that the "timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some." Uttam explained, "This project was born out of deep respect and love for our nation and not for fame or monetisation. However, I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret (folded hands emoji). This is not just a film; it's an emotion of the entire nation and a social image of the country globally."

In his note, he also expressed gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi and the armed forces. He wrote, "Thanks to our army and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who make us proud by working day and night for the country with the motto of Always Nation First. Our love and prayers will always be with the families of the martyrs, as well as the Bravo warriors who are fighting on the border day and night to give us a new morning. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!"