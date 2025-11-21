Saina Nehwal Turns Heads In A Red Floral Gown At Miss Universe 2025

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch won the crown at the 74th edition of the pageant, while Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh secured the title of 1st Runner Up. The Miss Universe finale took place in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 21(IST), where 122 contestants from across the world competed for the top honour. India’s Manika Vishwakarma made an impressive start but missed a place in the Top 12. This year’s judging panel included Olympic medallist and Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal, who carried a calm confidence and charm on the Miss Universe stage.

The grand 74th Miss Universe ceremony is being held at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, near Bangkok. Saina arrived for her judging role in a refined, elegant outfit that matched the sophisticated mood of the evening.

Decoding Sania Nehwal's look

The badminton veteran chose a striking, floor-length red gown by designer Sahil Kochhar. It had a structured silhouette that cinched at the waist and flowed into a soft A-line shape. The fitted bodice came with a square neckline and cap sleeves, detailed with a delicate white floral pattern accented with deep red and navy. The lower half opened into a dramatic, full skirt that swept the floor in a bold red, with the same floral motifs falling beautifully across it.

She paired the elegant outfit with a pearl-and-gold statement necklace that added impact without overshadowing the gown, along with minimal jewellery for a balanced, refined look.

Saina's softly curled, shoulder-length hair and polished, warm-toned makeup tie the entire look together.