Salma Hayek's Beauty Routine Is The Secret To Her Youthful Skin At 53

Salma Hayek is a 53-year-old American-Mexican actor who still looks like she is in her late twenties, according to many of her fans. From uploading make-up free selfies to sun-kissed pictures on Instagram, fans are amazed at how the veteran actor's skin looks so fresh and how Salma looks so young.

Also Read | Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and other Hollywood celebrities' weekend summed up here

The actor revealed in an interview with Glamour that all her skin-care information came straight from her grandmother who was trained in cosmetology. So here's a closer look at Salma Hayek's skincare routine, so that fans can try it out for themselves.

Also Read | 'Fifty Shades of Grey' to 'Titanic'; top 10 highest-grossing romantic Hollywood movies

1. Don't cleanse in the morning

Salma Hayek revealed in an interview with The New York Times that she never cleanses her skin in the morning. She mentioned that her grandmother had taught her that if one cleaned their face every night, what was the need to clean their face in the morning? Salma, on keeping her skin hydrated in the morning, said that -

Sometimes I put rose water. Sometimes not. Sometimes straight to the cream. You have to see how the skin feels every day.

Source: Glamour

Also Read | Ali Fazal and other Bollywood actors who will appear in upcoming Hollywood movies

2. Hydrating creams, oils, and serums are must-haves

The 53-year-old actor swears by hydrating creams, oils, and serums and mentions that they are a must-have. She also has her own brand called Nuance, in partnership with CVS. Talking to Glamour, Salma mentioned that when she asked the makers of her brands to put certain ingredients, they were surprised and mentioned they had no clue about those elements. Salma also added -

a mix of serums and oils depending on my skin that day, I love the Biologique Recherche Grand Millésime Serum. Or I use the Anne Semonin Sérum Précieux.

Also Read | International Friendship Day 2020: Bollywood celebs with their Hollywood BFFs

3. Don't exfoliate much

Talking about how careful she is with her skin, Salma in an interview with The New York Times mentioned that exfoliating might make someone look good at the moment but it has many dangers in the long run. She pointed out that one must not exfoliate too much to take care of their skin.

4. Natural ingredients

Talking to Glamour, the star mentioned how much she loved make-up as a child. She also recalled how she used a lot of foundation and lipstick. But one important step was to clean one's face every night. Salma said -

You can use a little bit of oatmeal and then some water or almond milk, and a little bit of honey. You let it soak, and it’s a great cleanser that makes your skin very soft. “I’ll use the chamomile cleanser from Nuance. Then I splash with cold water.

Promo Pic Credit: Salma Hayek's Instagram