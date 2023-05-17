Sara Ali Khan Turns Heads In Mumtaz-inspired Draped Saree Gown For Cannes 2023 Day 2

Sara Ali Khan shared her day 2 look at Cannes 2023. The Kedarnath actress wore another Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit at the French Riviera after sporting the designer duo's lehenga for her maiden walk at the iconic red steps of the international film festival. Sara's latest photos saw her donning a fusion look. She opted for a pearl white saree-gown in satin with a scallop trail. It had a dainty border with geometric black patterns.

The saree was draped as a twist on the classic Mumtaz drape, which left out the layers. After the lehenga look, Sara's white saree gown was surely a winner. The Bollywood star carried the pallu in a non-traditional way, making a train out of it. She paired her outfit with a bikini blouse and multilayered bearded necklace and a sleek bun. She captioned her post, "Guess you Cannes do it again (sic)."

Sara Ali Khan day 1 Cannes look

Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut and went full desi for her maiden outing. The actress wore a lehenga by Indian designer duo Abu-Sandeep as she posted her pictures against the blue Mediterranean Sea. She also spoke at the India Pavilion at Cannes on day 2. She was joined by Vijay Varma, Guneet Monga and Madhur Bhandarkar.

From India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Mrunal Thakur are expected to walk the red carpet next. Mrunal will be walking the red carpet on May 18. Aishwarya landed at the French Riviera on May 18 and received a warm welcome. It is not known yet when she will walk the red carpet at Cannes 2023.