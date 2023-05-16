Last Updated:

Cannes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Eva Longoria Attends Elemental Screening In Red Ensemble

The 76th edition of Festival de Cannes began on May 16 and will end on May 27. Movies from all over the world, both in competition and non-competition categories, will be screened at the prestigious 12-day-long film festival. Follow day-wise updates on celebrities and fashion from the iconic red carpet here.

Cannes 2023 LIVE UPDATES

Eva Longoria on the Cannes red carpet. (Image: 21metgala/Twitter)

23:14 IST, May 27th 2023
Celebs walk the red carpet on Day 12

On the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival, Eva Longoria, Song Kang-ho attend a screening of Elemental.

 

09:24 IST, May 27th 2023
Anushka Sharma shares photos of her second look from Cannes 2023

Anushka Sharma, who made her Cannes debut this year in Richard Quinn gown, shared photos of her second look from the film festival. 

01:38 IST, May 27th 2023
Celebs walk the red carpet on Day 11

The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 11. Anushka Sharma and Eva Longoria among others graced the ceremony. Read full story here.  

Anushka Sharma

 

00:13 IST, May 27th 2023
Anushka Sharma's Cannes 2023 look decoded

Anushka Sharma's Cannes 2023 debut featured a romantic Richard Quinn number with overwhelming ruffled floral motifs and thick silver-linings. Read full story here

 

Anushka Sharma made her Cannes debut on day 11 of film festival. (Image Courtesy: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

 

21:54 IST, May 26th 2023
Anushka Sharma poses with Andie MacDowell on the red carpet

Anushka Sharma walked the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of The Old Oak in a silver and white gown from Richard Quinn. On the red carpet, the actress met and happily posed with Andie MacDowell.

 

Anushka Sharma with Andie MacDowell on the red carpet.

 

02:24 IST, May 26th 2023
Cannes Day 10 red carpet photos

The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 10. Brie Larson and Katherine Langford among others graced the ceremony. Read full story. 

 

Cannes

 

02:09 IST, May 24th 2023
Cannes Day 8 photos

On Day 8 of the Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City was premiered. The star-studded cast arrived on the red carpet and posed on the iconic steps. Read full story.

02:52 IST, May 23rd 2023
Jennie makes her Cannes debut

Jennie Kim at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in a white off shoulder dress. 

20:03 IST, May 22nd 2023
BLACKPINK Jennie to walk the red carpet at Cannes

After Rose, Blackpink member Jennie will be making her Cannes red carpet debut. Her show The Idol is premiering at the film festival. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

14:26 IST, May 22nd 2023
Diana Penty shares photos from Cannes 2023

Diana Penty posted new photos from Cannes. In them, she was seen in bubble wrap. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

 

09:24 IST, May 22nd 2023
BTS V to make Cannes debut

K-pop star BTS V has confirmed that he will be at Cannes 2023.

v

 

 

23:23 IST, May 21st 2023
Naomi Campbell walks Cannes red carpet again

Naomi Campbell walked the Cannes red carpet in another look days after she sported the disco look on the opening day of the festival. This time she opted for an off-white gown. She completed her look with black heels, glasses, and a clutch. For jewelry, she opted for a statement ring and bracelet. 

23:23 IST, May 21st 2023
Michelle Yeoh attends Cannes 2023, walks the red carpet

Oscar winner actress Michelle Yeoh walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 on day 6 of the film festival. She wore a green gown which she paired with black gloves. 

22:21 IST, May 21st 2023
Gigi Hadid spotted outside a hotel in Cannes

Gigi Hadid was spotted outside the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival. The supermodel was seen sporting a golden gown, while she kept her makeup minimum and left her hair lose open. 

22:04 IST, May 21st 2023
Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Bread and Roses at Cannes 2023

Jennifer Lawrence attended Cannes 2023 and walked the red carpet in a beautiful red gown. The actor attended the film festival for the premiere of the documentary Bread and Roses. The actor has produced the film.

18:21 IST, May 21st 2023
Sapna Choudhary sports ghoonghat with short dress at Cannes 2023

Sapna Choudhary, who recently made her Cannes red carpet debut, revealed her second look for the red carpet. The actor-singer wore a beautiful short white dress with a train. What made her look interesting was that she used her dress train as her ghoonghat and posed for the cameras at the venue. 

14:41 IST, May 21st 2023
Urvashi Rautela shares new photos from Cannes 2023

Urvashi Rautela, who is quite active on social media, shared photos from Cannes. In them, she is seen with Julianne Moore. 

01:21 IST, May 21st 2023
Jeff Bezos attends Cannes red carpet with girlfriend

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez walked the red carpet together on day 5 of Cannes 2023. They were there for the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon. 

Jeff Bezos

 

22:55 IST, May 20th 2023
Team Killers of the Flower Moon at Cannes

Killers of the Flower Moon team was snapped candidly on the Cannes 2023 red carpet ahead of the premiere. 

22:22 IST, May 20th 2023
Cannes 2023 gets bigger with Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at Cannes on Day 5. Hollywood director Martin Scorsese returned to Cannes Film Festival with his upcoming film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro.

21:10 IST, May 20th 2023
Naomi Campbell walks Cannes red carpet

Naomi Campbell attends the Killers Of The Flower Moon red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival.

20:54 IST, May 20th 2023
Tobey Maguire walks Cannes red carpet

Tobey Maguire at the 76th annual Cannes film festival for Killers of the Flower Moon premiere.

20:43 IST, May 20th 2023
Irina Shayk walks Cannes red carpet

Irina Shayk attends the Killers Of The Flower Moon red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival.

20:13 IST, May 20th 2023
Ishanou team walks red carpet at Cannes

Ishanou team walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023. A video from the time has been going viral on social media. 

18:51 IST, May 20th 2023
Pics from Ishanou screening at Cannes

Manipuri film Ishanou was screened at the Cannes Classics section after it premiered three decades ago at the film festival. Read full story.  

Ishanou

 

17:14 IST, May 20th 2023
Ishanou Shines At Cannes 2023

Ishanou, a Manipuri movie that premiered at Cannes in 1991, once again made its way to the film festival in the Classics section. The team said that the audience liked the 'subtle' direction.

Ishanou

 

13:53 IST, May 20th 2023
Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela to launch Parveen Babi biopic

Urvashi Rautela will formally launch Parveen Babi biopic at Cannes 2023.

 

12:29 IST, May 20th 2023
Diana Penty glams it up at Cannes 2023

Diana Penty has shared photos from Cannes 2023. In them, she is seen in a stylish avatar. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

 

22:44 IST, May 19th 2023
Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet

Cate Blanchett arrived at the 76th annual Cannes film festival for the premiere of The Zone Of Interest. 

22:18 IST, May 19th 2023
Natalie Portman arrives at Cannes

Natalie Portman attends the The Zone Of Interest red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. 

