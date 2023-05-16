Cannes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Eva Longoria Attends Elemental Screening In Red Ensemble

Naomi Campbell walked the Cannes red carpet in another look days after she sported the disco look on the opening day of the festival. This time she opted for an off-white gown. She completed her look with black heels, glasses, and a clutch. For jewelry, she opted for a statement ring and bracelet.

Naomi Campbell at the 76th annual Cannes film festival . pic.twitter.com/22IimqhbLi — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 21, 2023