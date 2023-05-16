Cannes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Eva Longoria Attends Elemental Screening In Red Ensemble

Quick links:
Eva Longoria on the Cannes red carpet. (Image: 21metgala/Twitter)
On the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival, Eva Longoria, Song Kang-ho attend a screening of Elemental.
Eva Longoria attends the "Elemental" screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/tDSOSjsEAU— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 27, 2023
Anushka Sharma, who made her Cannes debut this year in Richard Quinn gown, shared photos of her second look from the film festival.
The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 11. Anushka Sharma and Eva Longoria among others graced the ceremony. Read full story here.
Anushka Sharma's Cannes 2023 debut featured a romantic Richard Quinn number with overwhelming ruffled floral motifs and thick silver-linings. Read full story here.
Anushka Sharma walked the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of The Old Oak in a silver and white gown from Richard Quinn. On the red carpet, the actress met and happily posed with Andie MacDowell.
The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 10. Brie Larson and Katherine Langford among others graced the ceremony. Read full story.
On Day 8 of the Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City was premiered. The star-studded cast arrived on the red carpet and posed on the iconic steps. Read full story.
✨ Montée des Marches de ASTEROID CITY de WES ANDERSON— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 23, 2023
-
✨Red Steps of ASTEROID CITY by WES ANDERSON#Cannes2023 #Competition #SélectionOfficielle #OfficialSelection pic.twitter.com/i5WwFRGcRR
Jennie Kim at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in a white off shoulder dress.
Jennie Kim at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/slqzmnaSr6— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 22, 2023
After Rose, Blackpink member Jennie will be making her Cannes red carpet debut. Her show The Idol is premiering at the film festival.
Diana Penty posted new photos from Cannes. In them, she was seen in bubble wrap.
K-pop star BTS V has confirmed that he will be at Cannes 2023.
Naomi Campbell walked the Cannes red carpet in another look days after she sported the disco look on the opening day of the festival. This time she opted for an off-white gown. She completed her look with black heels, glasses, and a clutch. For jewelry, she opted for a statement ring and bracelet.
Naomi Campbell at the 76th annual Cannes film festival . pic.twitter.com/22IimqhbLi— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 21, 2023
Oscar winner actress Michelle Yeoh walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 on day 6 of the film festival. She wore a green gown which she paired with black gloves.
Michelle Yeoh at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/WC3yvtf6jM— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 21, 2023
Gigi Hadid was spotted outside the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival. The supermodel was seen sporting a golden gown, while she kept her makeup minimum and left her hair lose open.
Gigi Hadid is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/l5dH3rzyGz— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 21, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence attended Cannes 2023 and walked the red carpet in a beautiful red gown. The actor attended the film festival for the premiere of the documentary Bread and Roses. The actor has produced the film.
Jennifer Lawrence at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/Exil8W9FhK— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 21, 2023
Sapna Choudhary, who recently made her Cannes red carpet debut, revealed her second look for the red carpet. The actor-singer wore a beautiful short white dress with a train. What made her look interesting was that she used her dress train as her ghoonghat and posed for the cameras at the venue.
Urvashi Rautela, who is quite active on social media, shared photos from Cannes. In them, she is seen with Julianne Moore.
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez walked the red carpet together on day 5 of Cannes 2023. They were there for the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon.
Killers of the Flower Moon team was snapped candidly on the Cannes 2023 red carpet ahead of the premiere.
Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at Cannes on Day 5. Hollywood director Martin Scorsese returned to Cannes Film Festival with his upcoming film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/22HwOCzuXD— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 20, 2023
Naomi Campbell attends the Killers Of The Flower Moon red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival.
Naomi Campbell attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/NbL5mQJeQU— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 20, 2023
Tobey Maguire at the 76th annual Cannes film festival for Killers of the Flower Moon premiere.
Tobey Maguire at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/2Z0QrmyTwz— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 20, 2023
Irina Shayk attends the Killers Of The Flower Moon red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival.
Irina Shayk attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/0b1Ki7kfKC— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 20, 2023
Ishanou team walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023. A video from the time has been going viral on social media.
Ishanou team makes a big splash at the red carpet world premiere of FHF's restoration of Aribam Syam Sharma's poignant Manipuri film "Ishanou" (1990) at @Festival_Cannes 2023 with FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur leading the way with...— Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) May 20, 2023
Video courtesy: Festival de Cannes pic.twitter.com/IAkpRr3Lzq
Manipuri film Ishanou was screened at the Cannes Classics section after it premiered three decades ago at the film festival. Read full story.
Ishanou, a Manipuri movie that premiered at Cannes in 1991, once again made its way to the film festival in the Classics section. The team said that the audience liked the 'subtle' direction.
Urvashi Rautela will formally launch Parveen Babi biopic at Cannes 2023.
Diana Penty has shared photos from Cannes 2023. In them, she is seen in a stylish avatar.
Cate Blanchett arrived at the 76th annual Cannes film festival for the premiere of The Zone Of Interest.
Cate Blanchett at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/RubgpLfYSf— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 19, 2023
Natalie Portman attends the The Zone Of Interest red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival.
Natalie Portman attends the "The Zone Of Interest" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/NR9IfR8gUF— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 19, 2023