Sara Ali Khan vs Shraddha Kapoor; who wore the metallic dress better?

For one of her promotional looks for Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in a metallic dress. A few days later, it seemed that Sara Ali Khan borrowed a page right out of Kapoor's style file when she fashioned a metallic dress for one of her promotional looks for her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. Fans quickly picked up the similarity and began speculating on who wore the outfit better. Take a look at the style of the stars.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was seen fashioning a metallic outfit for the promotion of one of her films. The star donned a sparkly metallic dress with an uneven metallic tone and pleated bottoms. The outfit had a tube fit design and zip closure.

Looking dapper in the outfit, the actor chose to leave her open for this one and wore a pair of shiny black boots. As for the accessories, the star used nothing but a pair of studded loops. She chose a minimal make-up look for this one with a smokey-eye makeup.

Sara Ali Khan

For a promotional look for an upcoming film, Sara Ali Khan was seen in a metallic dress as well. The star sported a fit and flared metallic dress for the event. Even Khan's outfit had a tube fit and a zip closure.

With her chic outfit, Sara Ali Khan chose to sport her curls for this one. With a minimal makeup look, the actor also chose to not wear any accessories with the outfit except a couple of rings. She completed the look with a pair of pointed metallic heels.

