Kartik Aaryan's Cute 'amma' Comment For Sara Ali Khan Is All You Need To See Today

The much-awaited romantic film for 2020 is nearing its release and fans are becoming impatient as they wait to watch Love Aaj Kal. The chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan has won the hearts of fans as they are eager to watch them on the big screen. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is a new take on relationships. Saif Ali Khan, along with Deepika Padukone, starred in the previous Love Aaj Kal film.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' Faces CBFC Cuts; Intimate Scenes Pose A Problem

Kartik Aaryan hilariously trolls 'Love Aaj Kal' co-star Sara

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Reveals The Fantastic Artists Behind Chartbuster Songs Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

The cast of the film has left no stone unturned as they are working towards the promotion of the film. Recently in a post shared by Kartik Aaryan on Instagram, the two leads can be seen cruising across the street in a bike. The shot was posted on Instagram by Kartik with the caption of “Challan Katega Aur mera bhi”. The actor teased the narrative of the film in the hilarious post.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Most Iconic Dialogues From The First 'Love Aaj Kal'

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

However, as soon as he posted the video, Sara Ali Khan commented with an angry hothead emoji. To which Kartik immediately responded that it was a joke, and called her 'amma'. This post was well received and filled the comment section with laughter. Fans of the actors lauded the chemistry between them and called them a cute couple.

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

According to a news portal, Love Aaj Kal has received a certificate from the censor board. The officials have asked them to make certain cuts in the film, as some scenes did not go well with some members of the board. It was also reported that some scenes between Sara and Kartik have been reduced and modified. The film has now got a U/A certificate by the CBFC.

Also Read | 'Love Aaj Kal' Actor Kartik Aaryan Crashes A Wedding In Delhi; Video Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.