Sara Arjun's Airport Look Is An Affordable Pick For Winters

Sara Arjun has been a child actor for years but for mainstream Hindi cinema audiences, she exploded after featuring in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Not only has Sara's performance been lauded by fans, her simple yet stylish looks in the movie have also gone viral. From her velvet, halter neck dress in the Naal Nachna song to her heavily embroidered lehengas, Sara's style file in her debut Bollywood movie instantly caught fans attention.

She recently turned heads with her airport look. While many celebs go for over-the-top outfits and accessories during airport runs, Sara kept it effortlessly stylish and chic. Her look was one that can be recreated by you in winters. The fact that it's highly affordable makes the look all the more alluring.

Sara Arjun's looks in Dhurandhar have gone viral | Image: Instagram

Sara opted for a high-waist, straight fit jeans with a white tank top. She layered it with a black bomber jacket, adding not only a stylish edge to her look but also to beat the winter chill. For accessories, she wore a small leather crossbody bag and completed her look with tinted sunglasses and black, high heel boots. Here's a cost breakdown of Sara's simple yet stylish latest airport look.

Advertisement

Also read: 7 Types Of Bags Every Woman Should Have In Her Wardrobe

Leather Effect Bomber Jacket (Zara) - ₹5,950

Straight High-Waist Long Length Jeans (Zara) - ₹3,350

Cotton Tank Top (Calvin Klein) - ₹1600

Duo Small Leather Crossbody Bag (Kate Spade) - ₹34,999

Advertisement