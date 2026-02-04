Republic World
Updated 4 February 2026 at 22:44 IST

Sara Arjun's Airport Look Is An Affordable Pick For Winters

While many celebs go for over-the-top outfits and accessories during airport runs, Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun kept it effortlessly stylish and chic.

Devasheesh Pandey
Sara Arjun keeps it effortless in her latest airport spotting
Sara Arjun keeps it effortless in her latest airport spotting | Image: Republic

Sara Arjun has been a child actor for years but for mainstream Hindi cinema audiences, she exploded after featuring in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Not only has Sara's performance been lauded by fans, her simple yet stylish looks in the movie have also gone viral. From her velvet, halter neck dress in the Naal Nachna song to her heavily embroidered lehengas, Sara's style file in her debut Bollywood movie instantly caught fans attention.

She recently turned heads with her airport look. While many celebs go for over-the-top outfits and accessories during airport runs, Sara kept it effortlessly stylish and chic. Her look was one that can be recreated by you in winters. The fact that it's highly affordable makes the look all the more alluring.

Sara Arjun's looks in Dhurandhar have gone viral | Image: Instagram

Sara opted for a high-waist, straight fit jeans with a white tank top. She layered it with a black bomber jacket, adding not only a stylish edge to her look but also to beat the winter chill. For accessories, she wore a small leather crossbody bag and completed her look with tinted sunglasses and black, high heel boots. Here's a cost breakdown of Sara's simple yet stylish latest airport look.

Leather Effect Bomber Jacket (Zara) - ₹5,950 
Straight High-Waist Long Length Jeans (Zara) - ₹3,350
Cotton Tank Top (Calvin Klein) - ₹1600
Duo Small Leather Crossbody Bag (Kate Spade) - ₹34,999

Sara will feature in he Telugu film Euphoria next, set to release on February 6. After that, she will reprise her role as Yalina Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The much anticipated sequel fronted by Ranveer Singh will hit the big screens worldwide on March 19.  

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 4 February 2026 at 22:44 IST