Saudi Arabia: Shraddha Kapoor Fans Go Gaga Over Abaya-Inspired Corset Gown At Joy Awards

Shraddha Kapoor gave fans a memorable moment in fashion at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a look that oozed elegance and tradition. Breaking away from conventional red-carpet looks, the Stree 2 star opted for an abaya-inspired corset gown, showcasing a mix of culture and elegance.

Shraddha Kapoor in Torani Official custom Abaya-inspired corset gown for Joy Awards. Image credit: Pinterest

Shraddha Kapoor's showstopper attire at Joy Awards

Shraddha Kapoor’s custom gown, crafted by designer brand Torani Official, was a showstopper. The black attire featured a sheer neckline, and full sleeves adorned with intricate golden sequin embroidery, exuding sophistication. The highlight of her look was the heavily hand-embroidered corset bodice, embellished with golden sequins and zari work, adding a regal touch to the ensemble.

The gown flowed into a dramatic silhouette with striking back detailing, enhancing its appeal. What made the outfit truly stand out was the half-abaya-inspired cape, featuring embroidered golden borders and a floor-sweeping hemline. This cape weaved traditional elements with high-fashion aesthetics, making Shraddha’s look unforgettable.

Shraddha Kapoor's complete look for Joy Awards

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Namrata Deepak, Shraddha opted for understated accessories to let her gown take centre stage. She paired her outfit with golden drop earrings and sleek high heels. Her makeup complemented the look perfectly, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara, winged eyeliner, a dewy finish, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in a neat bun, adding to the overall elegance.