Prominent Louis Vuitton designer, Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41 in November 2021. Reportedly, Abloh was battling a rare form of cancer for several years. The designer's untimely death shook the entire entertainment fraternity. Post his demise, several celebs are often seen remembering the late designer on numerous occasions.

Recently, American tennis player Serena Williams opened up about her friendship and relationship with Virgil Abloh wherein she revealed regretting her decision of turning down Virgil Abloh's outfit idea for 2019's French Open.

Serena Williams opens up about Virgil Abloh

Recently, Serena Williams was featured in a 30-minute long video made by Vogue as a tribute to Abloh that highlighted some of his best works with some biggest collaborators. In the video clip, Williams talked about Abloh's fashionable outfits and his experiments with bold and inspiring ideas. Serena then revealed regretting Virgil's outfit idea for the 2019 French Open. In her statement she said:

"I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do." Serena further continued, "He wanted me to wear this long skirt with the crazy train, and then a cape with a train, and then just walk out on the court. And I’m thinking, ‘Virgil, I like fashion, and I like pushing the envelope, but this — I just don’t think I can do this."

Further, Serena revealed that she wasn't confident and 'brave enough' to wear the outfit. She said:

"I just wasn’t brave enough to go out there in all the red clay, and just walk out in this train, of like, a Met Gala at the French Open."

More about Serena Williams and Virgil Abloh

For the unversed, Williams and Abloh first collaborated together in the year 2018 when the latter designed a collection to honour William’s legacy and work. Serena also paid a tribute to Abloh on her Instagram handle post his demise. Remembering her beloved friend, Serena wrote in the caption, "Virgil was so much more than a collaborator, he was a friend, an innovator. I really wish I wore the magnificent skirt he made for me in 2018. You saw it before me Virgil, we will keep your legacy alive."

Here, take a look at the post:

Image: insta/@serenawilliams/@virgilabloh