Updated April 24th 2025, 17:46 IST

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Stuns In Chic Khaki Ensemble From A Fan-Favourite Brand | Watch

Check out Mira Rajput adding a touch of timeless grace to her summer-ready look.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
Mira Rajput.
Mira Rajput. | Image: Instagram

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, has gracefully carved out a strong online presence over the years because of her effortlessly relatable lifestyle, from parenting and food to fashion and beauty.

Spotted recently in Mumbai’s Khar, Mira turned heads in a chic ensemble from one of her go-to brands, all while keeping her social media followers in the loop.

Mira Rajput's easy, breezy choice

The mother of two looked effortlessly elegant in a belted khaki dress from Zara, an easy, breezy choice that was perfect for a warm summer evening outing.

She elevated the look with a Pinacoteca bag by Bottega Veneta and Amelia leather slides from Alexander Wang, blending high street with high fashion seamlessly.

To finish off, Mira styled her hair in soft waves, adding a touch of timeless grace to her summer-ready look.

Published April 24th 2025, 17:44 IST