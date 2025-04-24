Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Stuns In Chic Khaki Ensemble From A Fan-Favourite Brand | Watch

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, has gracefully carved out a strong online presence over the years because of her effortlessly relatable lifestyle, from parenting and food to fashion and beauty.

Spotted recently in Mumbai’s Khar, Mira turned heads in a chic ensemble from one of her go-to brands, all while keeping her social media followers in the loop.

Mira Rajput's easy, breezy choice

The mother of two looked effortlessly elegant in a belted khaki dress from Zara, an easy, breezy choice that was perfect for a warm summer evening outing.

She elevated the look with a Pinacoteca bag by Bottega Veneta and Amelia leather slides from Alexander Wang, blending high street with high fashion seamlessly.