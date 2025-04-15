Sushmita Sen Rewears Her 11-Year-Old Outfit With A Twist, Joins Ranks Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Khushi Kapoor

Sushmita Sen has always shined with her confidence and graceful style. At a recent fashion gala in Mumbai, the former Miss Universe grabbed attention by re-wearing a couture outfit after 11 years. Promoting sustainable fashion, she chose an Amit Aggarwal ensemble that she had first worn in 2014 as a showstopper for the renowned designer.

Recently, videos and photos captured Sushmita Sen arriving at the venue in Mumbai, exuding her signature confidence and style are going viral. The actor smiled for the cameras and engaged with the paparazzi as she posed for photos. The Word Magazine hosted a high-fashion event in Mumbai, often referred to as Bandra’s answer to the opulent MET Gala, which attracted some of Bollywood’s biggest stars. What attracted many is Sushmita Sen re-wearing Amit Aggarwal’s creation that she wore in the 2014 ramp show. The former Miss Universe created a fresh look by adding a head accessory complimenting her outfit.

Now, let’s explore a few Bollywood celebrities who have confidently repeated outfits, showing that style doesn’t always require a fresh wardrobe or a hefty price tag.

Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood celebs who revamp outfits

Alia Bhatt wore her Sabyasachi wedding saree again for the National Film Awards. Deepika Padukone chose the saree gifted by Rekha for her cousin’s wedding. Sara Ali Khan reused the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla neon green Anarkali from her father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s 2012 wedding reception for a Diwali party.