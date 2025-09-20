Shardiya Navratri 2025: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor And More Celeb-Inspired Wardrobe Guide For All Nine Days

Navratri Celeb-Inspired Wardrobe Guide For All Nine Days | Image: X

Navratri will be celebrated this year from September 22 to October 1, and Vijayadashami / Dussehra will fall on October 2, 2025. The festival, meaning '9 nights,' honours Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, known as the Navadurga. Observed in the Ashwin month of the Hindu Panchang, it is marked by fasting, prayers, garba, dandiya nights, and joy across India. Just 2 days left, and you are still unsure about your Navratri outfits? Don’t worry, these celebrity-inspired ethnic looks will help you choose the perfect one.

Day 1: Orange

Turn heads in this Alia Bhatt-inspired orange lehenga covered in mirrors. Pair it with a matching blouse and cape to add extra drama.

Day 2: White

Dance the night away in this Janhvi Kapoor-approved white lehenga with a golden border and a halterneck-style golden choli.

Day 3: Red

At the garba ground, this red anarkali suit, inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan, paired with an ornate dupatta, is a perfect diva moment that you might have been waiting for.

Day 4: Royal Blue

Nothing matches the elegance of a chiffon saree. Wear this blue saree, approved by Aditi Rao Hydari, with an embellished sleeveless blouse.

Day 5: Yellow

Show off your toned figure in this Ananya Panday-inspired, body-hugging lehenga choli for the Navratri celebrations.

Day 6: Green

Skip the deep green and choose this mint green lehenga choli approved by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Day 7: Grey

Impress everyone in a stunning grey saree with intricate embroidery and sequins, inspired by Shanaya Kapoor.

Day 8: Purple

Stand out in this purple lehenga with quirky pop colour blouse, as approved by Bhumi Pednekkar.

Day 9: Peacock Green