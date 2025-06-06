Shazahn Padamsee's Wedding Outfit By Manish Malhotra Is A Fairytale-Inspired Masterpiece: Ivory Floral Lehenga To Solitaire Diamonds

Shazahn Padamsee, the daughter of renowned actors Alyque Padamsee and Sharon Prabhakar, married her fiancé Ashish Kanakia in a grand ceremony on 5 June. Photos and videos of the couple, dressed in matching ivory traditional outfits, are going viral online. The Housefull 2 actress’s stunning lehenga has become the centre of attention, and it’s easy to see why.

Shazahn Padamsee’s wedding outfit decode

Shazahn Padamsee dazzled in an exquisite ivory lehenga with subtle blush pink undertones, designed by Manish Malhotra’s wedding couture line. The lehenga showcased intricate floral embroidery and shimmering gold sequins, paired with a matching blouse adorned with pearl detailing around the borders. The ivory veil added a dreamy, fairytale-like charm, while the blush pink dupatta with its floral border stole the spotlight, making the ensemble truly stand out.

To complete her look, the Housefull 2 actress chose minimal makeup and left her tresses open - a trend started by Alia Bhatt. She accessorised with elegant diamond jewellery. Her groom, Ashish Kanakia, complemented her attire perfectly in a stylish ivory Indo-Western outfit.

Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia are now Man and wife

Shazahn shared glimpses of her wedding on Instagram stories, reposting photos originally shared by her friends. The pictures capture the joyous couple during their pheras, radiating happiness. Another image shows them celebrating their union by raising their hands in an announcement.