Housefull 2 Actress Shazahn Padamsee Ties Knot With Ashish Kanakia In A Dreamy Ceremony, First Photos Of Newlyweds Go Viral

Shazahn Padamsee, daughter of noted actors Alyque Padamsee and Sharon Prabhakar, has tied the knot with fiancé Ashish Kanakia in a lavish wedding ceremony on June 5. Several photos and videos of the newlyweds are going viral on the internet that show them twinning in ivory traditional ensembles. The couple got engaged earlier this year on January 20.

Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia are now Man and wife

Shazahn took to her Instagram stories to re-share the glimpses from her wedding posted by her friends. In the images, the newlyweds are beaming with joy as they take pheras. In the next photo, they are seen announcing about their union by raising their hands.

A photo of Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia from their wedding album

In another video, Shazahn is seen walking down the stairs with her brother.

A photo of Shazahn Padamse from her wedding album

For the wedding, the Housefull 2 actress wore an elegant ivory lehenga with floral patterns at the bottom. She turned into a minimalistic bride with a diamond set and subtle, dewy makeup. Groom, on the other hand, wore a matching sherwani and skipped the sehra.

A photo of Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia from their wedding album

The actress met her businessman husband through a common friend, and after a few dates, love blossomed between the two.

Ashish proposed to the actress in November 2024, and the couple got married in January 2025. Sharing the photos from the ceremony, the actress wrote, "New beginnings 💍♥️ 20.01.2025".

