Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 6 June 2025 at 15:00 IST

Housefull 2 Actress Shazahn Padamsee Ties Knot With Ashish Kanakia In A Dreamy Ceremony, First Photos Of Newlyweds Go Viral

Shazahn Padamsee is yet to share an official post announcing her photos, but is re-sharing the glimpses posted by her friends on her social media handle.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia are now Man and wife
Shazahn Padamsee | Image: Instagram

Shazahn Padamsee, daughter of noted actors Alyque Padamsee and Sharon Prabhakar, has tied the knot with fiancé Ashish Kanakia in a lavish wedding ceremony on June 5. Several photos and videos of the newlyweds are going viral on the internet that show them twinning in ivory traditional ensembles. The couple got engaged earlier this year on January 20.

Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia are now Man and wife

Shazahn took to her Instagram stories to re-share the glimpses from her wedding posted by her friends. In the images, the newlyweds are beaming with joy as they take pheras. In the next photo, they are seen announcing about their union by raising their hands.

A photo of Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia from their wedding album

In another video, Shazahn is seen walking down the stairs with her brother.

A photo of Shazahn Padamse from her wedding album

For the wedding, the Housefull 2 actress wore an elegant ivory lehenga with floral patterns at the bottom. She turned into a minimalistic bride with a diamond set and subtle, dewy makeup. Groom, on the other hand, wore a matching sherwani and skipped the sehra.

A photo of Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia from their wedding album

The actress met her businessman husband through a common friend, and after a few dates, love blossomed between the two.

Ashish proposed to the actress in November 2024, and the couple got married in January 2025. Sharing the photos from the ceremony, the actress wrote, "New beginnings 💍♥️ 20.01.2025".

Who is Shazahn Padamsee?

She made her acting debut in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009) and went on to star in several notable films, Orange (2010), Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011), Housefull 2 (2012) and Masala (2013). The actress was last seen in a recently released musical drama series, Hai Junoon, in a cameo appearance.

Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Is Bobby Deol A Killer In Housefull 5? Movie Buffs Spill The Beans About Akshay Kumar And Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Climax
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 6 June 2025 at 15:00 IST