TV personality Shehnaaz Gill rarely goes wrong when it comes to her voguish style. The actor can slip into any outfit, giving fans a perfect red carpet moment. Recently, the Honsla Rakh star took to social media to share a slew of stunning glimpses of her latest photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani. She opted for a gorgeous all-black from designer Rocky Star's eponymous label.

Shehnaaz Gill cements her love for black

For her latest photoshoot, Shehnaaz opted for a black latex dress featuring a front zip closure. Shehnaaz Gill’s preference for playful outfits that blends comfort with style has always impressed the fashion police. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated by dynamic styles, from her wide collection of striking blouses to dramatic dresses. The 28-year-old artiste often opts for ensembles that come with standard details including bold prints, interesting cuts and sleeves.

In her latest dress, her full-sleeved mini dress was paired with black strappy heels and stylish hoop earrings. Side-parted hairdo, smoky eyes with winged eyeliner and blushed cheeks rounded off her entire look. While sharing the photos online, Shehnaaz captioned the photos, "One Day or Day One? You decide…". Take a look at it below:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, they became a talking among her fans in no time. Many of them took to the comment section of the post to praise her. While one said, "It's that heart of gold and stardust soul that makes you beautiful. Shehnaaz is Gorgeous, Charming, Beautiful". Another wrote, "you've set my mobile on fire, you owe me one now". Check it out here:

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic comedy was released during the festival of Dussehra. Honsla Rakh was shot in Vancouver, Canada and co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Story Time Production.

Speaking more about her professional career, Shehnaaz Gill has previously starred in several Punjabi films including Kala Shah Kala, Sat Shi Akaal England and Daaka. Honsla Rakh marked her return to Punjabi cinema after a brief hiatus. Apart from this, her latest song Tu Yaheen Hai dedicated to late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was her close friend and often rumoured as a lover, was also adored immensely by her fan army.