Skincare: Best Full-coverage And Hydrating Foundations For Dry Skin

Dry skin is a huge problem in the winter season and draws attention to the patchy areas of the face. Therefore applying the right product, like foundation is important for not just coverage but also hydration. As dry skin can get quite flaky and textured, you want to select a foundation that will not only give a much-needed boost to moisture levels, but also one that will not settle into lines and dry areas as this can make skin look patchy, older and dull. Here is the list of best foundations for dry skin, which are sure to cover imperfections without making your skin look patchy, scaly and dull.

1: Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream

Well, this is not exactly a foundation but it is tinted CC Cream which is a perfect solution to dry and dull skin. This product also provides with a hit of hydration. The product has been developed with Clinique’s Smart Colour Correcting Technology, which helps you overcome issues with the skin’s undertone, from redness to dullness.

2: MAC Studio Face and Body Foundation

MAC has a very good foundation option in store for dry skin. With its buildable coverage and moisturising properties, this MAC foundation glides on to the skin seamlessly and does not stick to dry areas of the face and also does not make it look scaly.

3: Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

This cult favourite drugstore foundation for dry skin offers buildable, full-face coverage at a very affordable price. The noncomedogenic, fragrance-free formula hydrates and smoothens skin for a luminous finish. Thanks to the hydrating ingredients in it like dimethicone (to smooth skin) and glycerin (to pull moisture in).

4: NARS Sheer Glow Foundation

The glycerin in this foundation is a humectant, and it works to moisturize the skin by drawing water from the air into the skin’s outer layer. While it also serves as a protective layer that helps to prevent moisture loss. If dryness has left your skin looking as drab as it feels, its complexion brightening formula which includes a vitamin C derivative to nix discolouration and turmeric extract to even skin tone can help bring it back to life.

5: Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse Foundation

The creamy mousse foundation blends into the skin seamlessly to create a smooth finish. The product is packed with polymer silicone technology. The foundation has a weightless feel and does not look like a cake, meaning there is no fear of it settling into dry patches.

