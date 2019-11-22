Skincare: Essential Benefits Of Jojoba Oil For Healing Skin Problems

Jojoba oil is extracted from the jojoba plant that grows in North America. Not only does it thrive in the harsh, desert climates that could kill most living things, but it also produces a nut with many healing properties. This produced nut can be made into an oil. Jojoba oil is gentle and can be mixed with other essential oils. It is very beneficial for skin and hair as it yields many repairing properties. Here are some essential benefits of jojoba oil for skin.

A moisturising agent

According to research by the National Institue of Health, jojoba oil helps in sealing your skin with a protective barrier that helps in retaining the moisture of the skin. This may also help in preventing bacterial infections, acne, and dandruff from forming.

Anti-bacterial properties

Jojoba oil has antifungal and antimicrobial properties. While the lab test by PubMed central, it is found that jojoba oil kills certain bacteria and fungi that can cause E. coli infection and candida.

Jojoba is an antioxidant

Jojoba oil contains natural forms of Vitamin E. This vitamin E works in healing the skin as an anti-oxidant. Hence, this will help the skin fight oxidative stress caused by continuous exposure to pollutants.

Helps in promoting collagen synthesis

The antioxidants in jojoba oil may help your body produce collagen. Collagen is a protein that is present in your skin and joints in the body. As per the reports by the National Institue of Health, the collagen levels decreases as the body grows older. These anti-oxidants help in improving collagen synthesis.

Helps in healing the wound

Jojoba oil helps in stimulating wound healing. According to PubMed central, jojoba oil encourages your skin cells to bind together after they've ve been scratched. This also has the ability to treat acne and acne scarring.

Disclaimer: The following information has been taken from different medical journals. The effect may vary from person to person, according to the skin type.