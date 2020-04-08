Sonam Kapoor Removes Gel Nail Polish At Home, This Is How You Can Do It Too!

With the entire country under lockdown, it is almost impossible to make a visit to the salon. When it comes to removing nail polish, it is even tougher to remove the gel nail colours than the normal ones. Simply peeling it off won't help and can also cause damage to the nail bed. If you are having trouble removing your gel nail colour at home, here is how Sonam Kapoor is doing it. She recently took to her social media stories to share a picture of her toes covered in aluminium foil. To work this gel nail colour removal magic, follow these tips.

Guide to removing a gel nail polish at home

Use a nail filer

You can easily buff away the top layer of the colour. Use a nail filer to get rid of the shiny top layer of the nail polish. Make sure you don't go too far and only take off the top layer.

Apply a cream

Make use of cuticle cream or oil. Apply it around the nails to keep your skin soft. In case you don't have a nail cream, you can simply use a regular thick cream on the skin around the nail.

Soak some cotton balls

Take some cotton balls and soak them in acetone. Place these soaked cotton ball on your nails.

Use aluminium foil

Once you place them on your nails, quickly cover them up with an aluminium foil just like Sonam Kapoor did. Gel nail colours need to be soaked in acetone, unlike the others which can easily be wiped away with a cotton ball. Keep this on for 10-15 minutes.

In some time, the polish will start peeling off on its own. If there still any stubborn polish left, repeat the process. Stay cautious of how you peel the colour off as you can still end up damaging the nail bed. Peel it off when you can see the layer lifted from the nail bed or else repeat the process and wait a little longer.

