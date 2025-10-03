Sonam Kapoor Serves Exquisite Banjaran Fashion In Custom Outfit By Siddhartha Bansal For Cousin Anshula Kapoor's Engagement

Sonam Kapoor is full of excitement as the Kapoor family prepares for Anshula Kapoor’s wedding. Neerja actress expressed her happiness on Instagram, writing, “Ready for my @anshulakapoor let the celebrations begin!.” She posted a series of gorgeous photos where she flaunted a chic Indo-western outfit.

In her caption, Sonam described her stylish brown ensemble that included a long skirt, a matching top, and a blazer. In the era of pastel wedding fits, the actress set major fashion goals.

What Sonam Kapoor is wearing for Anshula Kapoor’s engagement?

Sonam Kapoor wears a custom Siddhartha Bansal ensemble, which is a glazed twist on nostalgia and grit. Her chintz top and trousers drew inspiration from the bold silhouettes seen on rural Indian streets, while the bandhgala jacket, echoing the architectural patterns of Jodhpur’s jharokhas, featured chintz overlays and batua-style pockets reminiscent of a clutch.

Styled by Rhea Kapur and Sanya Kapoor, her look combined artistic flair with a sharp, contemporary touch, balancing vintage charm with maximalist mischief.

This marked Sonam’s first public appearance since reports of her second pregnancy emerged.