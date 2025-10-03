Updated 3 October 2025 at 14:24 IST
Sonam Kapoor Serves Exquisite Banjaran Fashion In Custom Outfit By Siddhartha Bansal For Cousin Anshula Kapoor's Engagement
Sonam Kapoor wears a custom Siddhartha Bansal ensemble for her cousin sister Anshula Kapoor's engagement, which is a glazed twist on nostalgia and grit.
Sonam Kapoor is full of excitement as the Kapoor family prepares for Anshula Kapoor’s wedding. Neerja actress expressed her happiness on Instagram, writing, “Ready for my @anshulakapoor let the celebrations begin!.” She posted a series of gorgeous photos where she flaunted a chic Indo-western outfit.
In her caption, Sonam described her stylish brown ensemble that included a long skirt, a matching top, and a blazer. In the era of pastel wedding fits, the actress set major fashion goals.
What Sonam Kapoor is wearing for Anshula Kapoor’s engagement?
Sonam Kapoor wears a custom Siddhartha Bansal ensemble, which is a glazed twist on nostalgia and grit. Her chintz top and trousers drew inspiration from the bold silhouettes seen on rural Indian streets, while the bandhgala jacket, echoing the architectural patterns of Jodhpur’s jharokhas, featured chintz overlays and batua-style pockets reminiscent of a clutch.
Styled by Rhea Kapur and Sanya Kapoor, her look combined artistic flair with a sharp, contemporary touch, balancing vintage charm with maximalist mischief.
This marked Sonam’s first public appearance since reports of her second pregnancy emerged.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister and influencer, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to her longtime partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, on October 2. The intimate Mumbai ceremony was attended by close family and friends, including Arjun’s cousins Sonam, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, as well as Maheep Kapoor with her children. Anshula’s father, Boney Kapoor, and cousin Mohit Marwah with his wife were also present at the celebrations.