Summer 2026 Shoe Trends For Women: Glove Pumps, Ballet Sneakers, Preppy Brogues, And More
When it comes to the 2026 spring/summer shoe trends, the collections move between clean minimalism and bold, statement-making maximalism, striking a balance between tradition and fresh ideas.
Dearest gentle readers, this fashion week season has seen several major runway debuts. With the minimalist end, fashion designers kept their collection clean and subtle this year. For 2026 spring/summer shoe trends, the collections move between clean minimalism and bold, statement-making maximalism, striking a balance between tradition and fresh ideas.
Ballet Sneakers
In 2026 spring/summer runway shows, designers have refined the ballet sneaker even further, giving it a more polished finish than before. It works as the perfect casual shoe for minimalists, offering a clean and effortless look that suits everything from daily errands to relaxed walks through the city.
Glove Pumps
Designers shape the glove-style to fit closely around the foot, creating a sleek and sculpted silhouette that feels light and elegant. These refined styles look beautiful under a flowing maxi dress or paired with sharp tailoring.
Clogs
Clogs will dominate spring/summer 2026, and the variety in design stands out the most. While the traditional Dutch wooden style remains popular, recent collections have transformed the clog into something more playful, versatile, and easy to wear.
Preppy Brogues
Start the new season with a polished pair of preppy brogues or lace-ups. They capture a sense of renewal and sharp sophistication. Several emerging designers embraced this classic style, while fashion houses such as Jil Sander, Loewe, and Dior presented their own refined takes on the timeless shoe.
Peep Toe
Some shoe designs seem destined to stay in the past, tied to a particular era and difficult to update. Yet just in the spring/summer '26 runway show in Paris, peep-toe heels completely changed that perception. The shoes no longer felt nostalgic; instead, they looked modern and undeniably chic.
