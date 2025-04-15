Kesari Chapter 2: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Akshay Kumar Starrer, Here's What She Said | WATCH

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2. Ahead of the release, the powerhouses were snapped in Delhi during the special screening of the movie, where they interacted with the politicians and fans. The screening was attended by BJP politicians, including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who called the film "marvellous" and urged others to live for the motherland.

CM Rekha reviews Kesari Chapter 2

Speaking to the media, Rekha hailed the movie and the performances of Akshay and Madhavan. Calling the movie "marvellous," she said, "I always say that we will never get the chance to die for our country, but we can surely live for our country... So many people sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country and they got lost in history; we don't even know their names."

Now, as India is independent, it has become its citizens' duty to live and protect the motherland, urged Rekha.

Union Minister Harshdeep Singh Puri also reviewed the movie and lauded Akshay for highlighting India's history through Kesari Chapter 2. He attended the screening and urged the audience not to record the movie during the screening. "Intellectual property and copyright laws being what they are, it is absolutely essential that you watch the film and put your phone on silent and do not use the recording device. It's a great privilege to be able to watch the film 3 days before its release," he was quoted as saying.

All about Kesari Chapter 2