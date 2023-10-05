Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Red Carpet Ready In Floral Dress

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is known for her roles in projects like 'Lust Stories 2', 'Babli Bouncer', 'Baahubali: The Beginning' among several others, was recently spotted in Zurich, Switzerland, shelling major fashion goals for her fans.

The actress looked red carpet ready in a beautiful green floral printed dress, while checking out the scenic views of Zurich’s Old Town with its guild houses, historic churches, and hidden squares that dot the Limmat River.

She opted for a neutral makeup, messy hair bun, and completed the look with red pointed heels.

Zurich is the perfect destination for globe trotters like Tamannaah that love the convenience of a city surrounded by nature with lakes and mountains close by.

The city is also a capital for gastronomy, wine and fashion and has many delectable options for vegetarian foodies as well.

In fact, while in Zurich the actress also visited the magical Lindt Home of Chocolate -- an interactive museum that serves as a beacon to chocolate lovers everywhere with the world's largest chocolate fountain.

However, it is not yet clear that the actress is in the city for the ongoing 19th Zurich Film Festival which is on till October 8.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah was recently seen in the action comedy film 'Jailer', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures.

The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

She was also seen in crime investigative thriller series 'Aakhri Sach'. The show is directed by Robbie Grewal, and also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjiv Chopra.

The actress next has 'Bandra', 'Aranmanai 4', and 'Vedaa' in the pipeline.