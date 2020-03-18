Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan And Kriti Sanon's Best Eye Makeup Looks To Follow

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, people are wondering how they should spend time at home. For the people who do not know what they can do in their free time, cultivating a new hobby could be a good idea. A person who loves doing makeup can spend their time in trying out new makeup looks. Eye makeup is known to be one of the most difficult yet the one thing that captures everyone's attention. People who are fond of doing makeup can take eye makeup cues from these Bollywood divas.

Tara Sutaria

To achieve Marjaavaan actor Tara Sutaria's eye makeup look you will be needing a neutral eyeshadow palette. From the palette, you will have to pick out a dusty pink shade that matches your skin tone. You are supposed to dab this pink shade on your entire eyelid and especially on the part which is close to your lash line. To achieve this look you will have to start by using a black liquid or a gel eyeliner. Using the liner you need to draw a thick line above your lashes to create a small wing.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan sported this eye makeup look during her promotional spree for her latest film Love Aaj Kal. Her look may seem complicated but it really is not. You need to start off by swiping the darkest shade of purple or blue in a line. Then you need to use a blending brush and blend the eyeshadow upwards. After that pick a bright pink shade and dab it over the purple shade using a blending brush. Finish the look by using aqua or teal coloured kohl.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon matched her eyeshadow with her emerald green ensemble. She picked a green eyeshadow for elevating her entire look. You can achieve this look by using a bright green eyeshadow colour. After that, you can use eye glitter to get a shimmery look. Check out the picture below.

