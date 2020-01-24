Tara Sutaria Answers Questions About Love Life And What She Looks For In A Man

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The star was then seen playing a prominent role in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Marjaavaan. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming, Tadap that stars Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. Tara has been making headlines due to her social media posts. The Marjaavaan star's love life is also the talk of the town. She recently spoke to an entertainment portal and was asked things about her love life. Read more to know what was asked to the Student of the Year actor and how did she respond.

Tara Sutaria answers questions about her love life

What does Love mean to her?

She says that she is a hopeless romantic. Tara feels that it is the most amazing and beautiful thing in the world. She also revealed that she can’t wait to fall in love.

What do you look for in your man?

Tara looks for a good sense of humour in a man. She feels one should look for someone who you can laugh with. She believes “pyaar dosti hai” and doesn’t care about looks.

The first gift she received

She received some flowers while going on stage to perform. At that time she was around four.

Writing a story on her..

It will take time bcz I don't wanna mess up the story of my fav lady 💞#SidTara #TaraSutaria pic.twitter.com/xz3GSkvQJp — Kudi2Sharmilee (@Kudi2Sharmilee) January 19, 2020

Her first crush

Shah Rukh Khan was Tara Sutaria’s first crush.

