The Price of Celebs’ Manish Malhotra Looks at his Recent Diwali Party Will Blow Your Mind

It is difficult to find an Indian fashion girlie who has not fantasized about a Manish Malhotra lehenga or saree in their lifetime. Epitome of glamour and opulence, Malhotra is not only the man behind some of Bollywood’s most iconic off and on-screen looks, but also a favourite among celebrities for their sartorial picks.

While we are used to seeing Manish’s fabulous creations at high-profile events, the recent one being the Diwali party at his residence, where celebs showed up in their festive best, ever wondered how much these pieces actually cost? Prepare for your jaws to hit the floor!

Deva actress Pooja Hegde looked ethereal in a light pink tulle saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection as she posed for the cameras outside his residence. From the dreamy feel of the tulle saree to the glamour of the stone embellishment, the piece captured MM’s aesthetics at its best and is worth Rs. 2,75,000.

One of the divas in attendance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party was Vaani Kapoor, who looked absolutely breathtaking in her blush pink draped skirt and a corset top, which is priced at Rs. 3,75,000. Believe it or not, but this is on the lower spectrum of prices when it comes to MM and his creations.

Next up is Shanaya Kapoor, who wore a grey net cutwork skirt set by the ace designer with a one-shoulder detail. If you are hoping to replicate the look for your Diwali OOTD, it will cost you a cool Rs. 7,95,000.

It is not over yet. The event was graced by the timeless beauty Malaika Arora, who wore a mauve gold leaf embellished lehenga, also with a one-shoulder detail, designed by Manish Malhotra. The price tag on the gorgeous piece is a whopping Rs. 8,95,000, which, for context, is the average price of a decent car in the country.