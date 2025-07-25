The Row Is Selling Rubber Chappals At Astronomical Prices And It Looks Suspiciously Like The Ones Outside Your Washrooms

The luxury fashion house by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, The Row, is in the news once again for selling really basic items at prices that would make eyes pop. The current object of public scrutiny is their Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber, which is selling at $690 dollars or about Rs. 60,000. The best part is it looks like the humble chappal that graces the entry of your washroom or that your grandfather wears for his morning stroll on the balcony.

Several fashion accounts and other netizens have trolled the insane price that The Row is charging for their ‘chappals’. But this is far from the first time that The Row has been inspired by the wardrobe of every Indian grandpa and tried to convince us that it is ‘quiet luxury’ by selling them at prices that would make eyes pop.

Don’t believe us? Here’s proof:

The white t-shirt that your grandpa wear everyday at home? The Row has ‘premium’ version of it that costs almost as much as a luxury vacation for one to Bali. The price? Almost Rs. 37,000.

But it does not end here. The brand also sells tiny leather coin pouches that can barely hold your mints and the once again, Indian grandpa-inspired white cotton towel with floral embossing. The prices are Rs. 57,000 approx and Rs. 52,000 approx respectively.