The Ultimate Eyeliner Guide To Up Your Eye Makeup Game

No makeup look is complete without a quick swipe of eyeliner. With a plethora of eyeliner options available in the market, one is spoilt for choice. One invests in a good eyeliner depending on the intensity of colour and finish. Let's take a look at the various types of eyeliners available in the market nowadays.

Different types of eyeliners:

Liquid eyeliners:

Liquid eyeliners are the most prominent form of eyeliners in the world of makeup. They come with different tips like brush, felt and sponge tips. The most saleable are ones with brush tips as they help in achieving a perfect fine line of colour on the eyelids. A felt tip eyeliner is a great option for makeup beginners owing to its sturdy tip. This helps in even distribution of colour on the eyelids without much of a hassle. The sponge tip eyeliner is a perfect option for those who are experts with eyeliners. These are great for achieving winked and cat-eye looks.

Gel eyeliners:

These types of eyeliners are new in comparison to liquid liners. They come in a creamy form in a tiny pot. You need an eyeliner brush to apply a gel liner. Either invest in a fine liner brush or an angular brush. These eyeliners have a creamy finish. The biggest issue with gel liners is that they dry out very quickly.

Pencil eyeliners:

They are a highly preferred form of eyeliners, especially amongst young women. They are available in several formulations like powder-based, wax-based and gel-based. You can use a pencil liner on the waterline as well, not just on the eyelid. They are easy to carry and are very lightweight. Pencil liners are available in a variety of colours. However, the only drawback is that they tend to smudge in a short period.

