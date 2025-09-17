Updated 17 September 2025 at 16:03 IST
Top 5 PM Modi’s Iconic Outfits That Grabbed Global Attention
Although he does not have a single official designer. His wardrobe is curated by different Indian designers and clothing brands, with a strong focus on Indian handlooms like khadi. Learn more details here.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fashion is widely known all around the globe. His distinctive style blends traditional Indian attire with contemporary, tailored elements.
Here are the top 5 PM Modi’s iconic outfits that are known worldwide:
Pinstriped Bandhgala Suit
In January 2015, when Modi met with US President Barack Obama. Among all what was the standouts treasure was a pinstriped bandhgala JadeBlue suit, which became widely publicised for its unique design, in which pinstripes were actually his full name, “Narendra Damodardas Modi", embroidered repeatedly into the fabric. Jadeblue is an Ahmedabad-based clothing chain founded by Jitendra and Bipin Chauhan, who have been handling Modi’s wardrobe since his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat.
Burgundy Bandhgala
Modi was seen in a burgundy-colored bandhgala jacket over a white shirt and black trousers during his visit to the United States in September 2014. For his first major overseas trip, a Mumbai-based designer, Troy Costa, was hired, known for his menswear label.
Bespoke jacket
In April 2025, the Prime Minister was spotted wearing a bespoke jacket. The jacket was created exclusively for the bespoke tailoring firm Roger La Viale and was tailored by BY Tailors and Solapur. Founded by Ashita Singhal, Paiwand Studio is recognised for transforming textile waste into innovative new fabrics.
Nehru Jacket
During the January 2015 tour of Former President Barack Obama, Modi sported bright-coloured Nehru jackets. He incorporated his ambition "Make in India" campaign in his style quotient by injecting Indian art and weaves in his ensembles. i.e, the orange pashmina shawl he wore when he received the US president and the first lady.
Black suit
While visiting Germany, PM Modi chose to don a wardrobe cornerstone by wearing a black suit. He pulled it off with aplomb. True to his motto of "Learn to suit up properly and everything else follows, " his look when he opened the world's biggest industrial trade fair in Hanover, Germany, along with Chancellor Angela Merkel, in April 2015, was timeless and ever adaptable.
