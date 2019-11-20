Trending Lipstick Shades Of 2019 To Include In Your Make-up Pallet

Lipstick is a woman's best friend. Your lipstick shade not only defines your personality, but it also enhances your beautiful smile. From pinks, reds and nudes, there are a zillion of shades to choose from. Also, a variety of lipsticks are available in the market in terms of their texture like matte, liquid, sheer, glossy, satin and creamy. However, the question of the hour is, which lipstick shade is trendy this season? We have compiled a list for you.

Also Read:Makeup: Ace The Art Of Applying Lipstick In Five Super Easy Steps

Trending lipstick shades which are a must-have

Hot Pink:

A highly recommended lipstick shade which has been trending like crazy this year is hot pink. Be it a matte lipstick or one with gloss formulation, this shade is a real steal. Hot pink lips look very bold and instantly brightens up your face. This shade, when worn with winged eyeliner, looks breathtaking. A perfect party shade, it has a tint of pop which makes you look beautiful from every frame.

Also Read:Makeup: Guide To The Ideal Nude Lipstick Shade For Your Skin Tone

Nude lipsticks:

There’s no surprise that nude lipstick shade is a clear winner in 2019. However, finding the perfect nude lipstick for your skin tone can be quite a task. Even though there’s no dearth of nude lipstick shades in the market, women find it difficult to zero on a specific shade, which does not give a washed-out look. While picking a nude lipstick shade, it’s important to keep in mind that it should closely resemble your skin tone. Go for a nude shade which has tons of pink and peach.

Also Read:Lipsticks: Best Shades That Go Perfectly With A Black Dress

Coral coloured lipstick:

This shade is comparatively new as compared to other shades in this list. A coral lipstick can be worn with any sort of clothing — be it ethnic or western. This shade created quite a stir in 2019 and has been the talk of the town ever since several celebrities were spotted wearing it.

Also Read:Lipsticks: Ideas To Choose Perfect Lipstick Shades For Your Skin Tones

Purple Lipstick:

Purple has been quite the colour of the autumn season in 2019. Purple shade lipsticks suit best when applied with subtle makeup. Go for a super matte lipstick to accentuate your overall makeup look. Even though it’s a dark colour, but it looks stunning when applied with a purple lip liner. Purple lips look very bold and they an edge to your personality, especially when teamed up with solid attires. A must-have lipstick shade this season in your vanity box.