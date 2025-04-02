Twinkle Khanna Walks The Red Carpet In This ₹25 Lakh Berkin Bag At The Vivienne Westwood Show

Twinkle Khanna might stay away from the limelight, but she surely knows how to grab attention whenever she makes a rare appearance at an event. Speaking of which, the actress attended Vivienne Westwood's India show in Mumbai. The event showcased ensembles from Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer 2025 collection and a capsule collection crafted in chanderi silk and khadi. To celebrate the Indian heritage, Twinkle attended the event with his son Aarav. While he didn't pose for the paparazzi station at the venue, the actress made a point to mark her attendance. However, this time, more than her rare appearance, her handbag became the talk of the town.

Twinkle Khanna turns heads in a Berkin bag

In the videos going viral on social media handles, Twinkle Khanna can be seen happily posing for the camera in a rust top paired with maroon pants. She layered her outfit with a beige blazer and added a stylish statement chain brooch to accentuate her look. However, it was her Berkin bag that stole the limelight.

People are obsessing over this bag because its worth is a whopping ₹25 lakh, and it is from the shelves of Hermes. It is a Kelly bag made of leather. It can be carried by hand or worn over the shoulder.

To offer a closer glimpse of her bag, Khanna shared a series of photos of her on her Instagram handle and perfectly placed her tan brown-coloured bag beside her foot. She has also added a small purse on the handle of the Kelly bag to accentuate the look of the bag.

"My older one loves all things Westwood so off we went to see the show. Indian textiles- khadi, chanderi and punk silhouettes along with a little bit of our Mumbai drizzle made it a chaotic but fun evening," read her caption.

Who is Twinkle Khanna?