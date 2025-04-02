Love, Courage & Tanviness: Anupam Kher Teases Fans With Glimpses Of His Most Courageous Film

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to take audiences on an emotional and inspiring journey with his upcoming directorial venture, Tanvi: The Great. Donning his directorial hat after 23 years, Kher has been gradually unveiling glimpses of the much-awaited film.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kher shared a video featuring some of the world’s most brilliant minds, including Albert Einstein, Srinivasa Ramanujan, and Elon Musk.

The clip ends with an intriguing message: "Introducing another mind that sees the world differently." While Kher has kept Tanvi’s identity under wraps, he hinted at her unique perspective and the impact she carries.

In his caption, Kher built excitement around the film, writing, "The opposite of normal is extraordinary in the incredible journey of Tanvi! Get ready for a lifetime ride of Love, Courage, and Tanviness! #TanviTheGreat, coming soon to inspire you, to tear you up, and to make you believe that Life Is Beautiful!"

The film's music, composed by Oscar winner M.M. Keeravaani, adds to the excitement around the project.

An Emotional Journey For Anupam Kher

Kher also shared a heartfelt video highlighting the emotional strength it took to bring Tanvi: The Great to life. "Today, I begin the publicity for this film. It’s set to release in a few months, and I made it with immense courage. Courage was my only strength," he shared.

Calling it one of his most significant achievements, Kher spoke about breaking industry typecasts. "They told me my career was over, that I would only get older roles, but I refused to be defined by that. Strength comes from being true to oneself," he expressed.

While further details about Tanvi: The Great, including its release date and cast, remain under wraps, it has been confirmed that Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is part of the film.

According to Kher, the story may be fictional, but Tanvi’s character is deeply rooted in reality.