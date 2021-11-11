Last Updated:

United Colors Of Benetton Launches 'unisex Hijab' Designed By Italian Rap Star Ghali

In what is being deemed as a progressive innovation, global fashion brand United Colors of Benetton (UCB) has come up with a “unisex hijab”.

In what is being deemed as a progressive innovation, global fashion brand United Colors of Benetton (UCB) has come up with a “unisex hijab”. While many Islamic countries are still battling to establish gender equality and protect the rights of those from the LGBTQ community, the unique yet traditional headgear is winning hearts all over. Available in four colours-black, yellow, red and green, the hijabs are priced at approximately £29.95 (INR 3,009).

According to the official website of the Italian brand, the unisex hijabs are ornate with monogram prints designed by Italian rapper Ghali Amdoun. Interestingly, Ghali traces his roots from the Islamic country of Tunisia, where his parents were born. The headgears are a part of the ‘United Colors of Ghali’ collection of apparel which also include bags, joggers amongst others.  

"Unisex hijab in stretch fabric. Multicolour monogram print with Benetton logo joined to the G of Ghali. Small logo printed on the left side. This accessory belongs to the "United Colors of Ghali" capsule collection, created by Ghali," an official description of the unisex hijab read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GHALI (@ghali)

Meanwhile, the launch of unisex hijab has garnered mixed reactions on the internet. While many have called out the brand for promoting the "regressive" ideology of covering heads, others have lauded UCB for its creation. "Hijab is not freedom! And, against Benetton brand positioning of setting the emotions & colour free," one user wrote on Twitter. "How bout a line for evangelical Christians?" asked another. Yet a third Twitterati quipped, "They’re going to get charlie hebdo-ed for suggesting that hijab can be gender-neutral lol." referring to the French magazine which was attacked by Islamic extremists. 

Burqa Ban spreads across Europe 

While the Italian Brand is pulling all stops to bring the Islamic headgear into glinting lights, other European countries are moving forward to ban Burqas/Hijabs. Last Year, Germany banned hijabs in schools. Previously, in 2018, Denmark imposed a 'burqa ban' with the law allowing people to cover their face only when there is a “recognisable purpose” like cold weather or complying with other legal requirements, such as using motorcycle helmets under Danish traffic rules.  

