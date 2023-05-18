Urvashi Rautela's 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan' Moment At Cannes 2023? Ink-blue Vs Purple Lips

Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday for the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. She wore a blue and white princess ball gown with fish scale detailing. The off-shoulder gown also had dramatic sleeves, adding edge to her entire persona. Noticeable was her blue lipstick, which complemented her outfit and styling. She rounded off her look with a choker necklace, a few silver bangles and.

Urvashi’s look was also reminiscent of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from Cannes 2016 red carpet. During her appearance at the film festival back then, the Cannes veteran, who has been gracing the red carpet since 2002, wore a pink floral dress and wore lavender lipstick to accentuatte her look. Check out the eerie similarities between Aishwarya Rai and Urvashi’s Cannes looks below.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival, 2016. #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/jI7k5uBCaX — Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Photos and Videos (@AishwaryaDaily) August 23, 2021

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2023

In her latest appearance at the Cannes 2023 red carpet, The Ponniyin Selvan II star walked the iconic red steps with panache and posed for the photographers. Aishwarya Rai was snapped before she walked the red carpet and was surrounded by fans and people from the media. Her dramatic hood outfit was well in line with the eclectic and iconic outfits she has been picking in the past. The dramatic Sophi Couture gown had a giant silver hood and long trail. It also had a giant bow at the waistline.

The outfit had a black bow at the waistline and the dramatic silver hood that went over her head. The shimmery silver gown featured a long trail. Letting her outfit do the talking, the Ponniyin Selvan II star kept her hair styled her hair with a mid-parting. For the makeup, the former Miss World opted for glamorous red lip colour and matte finish.