Urvashi Rautela To Priyanka Chopra, When Celebs Went Overboard With Their Outfits

Bollywood celebrities are often in the public eye for their fashion choices. Much like their acting performances, their red carpet looks also are the point of discussion among their fans. Here is a list of five celebrities, who turned heads with their ostentatious fashion ensembles.

Five Bollywood celebrities who went overboard with their fashion ensembles:

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned this off-shoulder white gown at the Cannes 2019. The off-shoulder tiered white gown was accompanied by a theatrical feathered cape. The actor completed the look with a pair of diamond dangling earrings.

2. Ananya Panday wore a yellow- fluorescent green couture collection at a recently held award function. She wore a black crop top with embellishments and bows on the sleeves. She accompanied the top with a fluorescent green skirt that looked huge on her petite and slender frame. The dress attracted a lot of trolls, with many comparing her look to the Indian yellow and black taxi.

3. Deepika Padukone donned a lime green Giambattista Valli gown at the Cannes 2019. The actor completed the look with a baby pink headband and a matching bow. The couture collection donned by Deepika Padukone divided the internet, with many appreciating the look, and others criticising the look.

4. Urvashi Rautela's latest fashion ensemble at the recently held award function has attracted many trolls. With many making fun of her long trails, the others are criticising her fashion choices. Urvashi wore a red gown with a plunging neckline and feathery details over it.

5. Priyanka Chopra turned many heads when the actor graced the Met Gala 2017 in a Ralph Lauren designed trench coat. Alleged to be the longest trench coat, the look was widely appreciated. However, the actor's Grammy 2019 white kimono-type dress was received with harsh criticisms.

