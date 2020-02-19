Urvashi Rautela Proves That She Can Absolutely Ace A Black Outfit, Here's Proof

Urvashi Rautela is among one of the most fashionable stars in Bollywood. The 25-year-old actor has earned several awards for her style and fashion sense over the years. Her films have also been praised by her fans. Here are some of the most beautiful black outfits by the actor.

Urvashi Rautela proves that she can absolutely ace black outfits

Slit Dress

Recently the Pagalpanti actor attended an award show where she donned a black slit dress. She looked ravishing as she walked down the red carpet. Fans applauded her sense of style as Urvashi's outfit resembled the award trophy. Urvashi added some diamond and silver accessories to complete the look.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Exaggerated sleeves

Back in 2019, Urvashi shot as the cover star for a popular magazine. The actor sported a black dress with exaggerated sleeves, along with a bunch of accessories. Urvashi shared the picture and mentioned she wanted to say power through the photograph.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Netted dress

During one of her film shoots, Urvashi wore a netted outfit that looked stunning as she carried the outfit with grace. She wore high heels which went well with her aesthetic. She also posted the video on Instagram in which she looked playfully charming.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Pagalpanti. The film which was directed by Anees Bazmee had an ensemble cast including actors like Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The film was a comedy and managed to gain mixed responses from fans and critics.

