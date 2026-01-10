Video: After Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar Oozes Swag While Wearing Rare Franck Muller Watch

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya, and Ram Charan attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 in Surat on Thursday. Social media soon filled with videos and photos showing the actors chatting, laughing, and enjoying the event together. On the field, Akshay Kumar played catch with Suriya and Ram Charan and jokingly teased them, which left everyone smiling. Despite the lively moments, Khiladi Kumar’s watch drew the most attention at the event.

For the cricket event, Akshay Kumar was seen wearing a Franck Muller Vanguard. While it remains unclear whether it was Vangaurd Yachting Gravity Tourbillon gold Skeleton or a Vanguard Revolution 3 Skeleton, it was surely a piece of art standing out on sport field.

Founded in 1992, Franck Muller stands as a prestigious Swiss watchmaker, widely known as the “Master of Complications”. The brand creates highly complex and inventive timepieces with distinctive designs such as the Crazy Hours and the Aeternitas Mega, combining traditional Swiss haute horlogerie with bold, avant-garde style.

Franck Muller’s Revolution series of tourbillons showcases some of the most daring, groundbreaking and remarkable accomplishments in the history of modern watchmaking.

File photo from Franck Muller website

The Vanguard Revolution 3 Skeleton delivers a powerful technical display and evokes emotions that are uniquely Franck Muller. It features a striking skeletonised movement that elegantly exposes open-worked black bridges and red aluminium indicators, allowing the wearer to admire one of the finest mechanisms in the world of horology.

Public sources do not disclose the exact official price of Akshay Kumar’s watch, as it belongs to the ultra-luxury segment. However, several horology pages estimate that prices for these models range between ₹75 lakh and ₹6 crore, though these figures are not official.

