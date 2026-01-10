Prabhas Fans Risk Several Lives By Burning Confetti Inside Closed Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Chilling Video Emerges

The Raja Saab marks Prabhas' return to the big screen after his last outing, Kalki 2898AD, in 2024. The release of the Maruthi directorial on January 9 was met with a massive fan frenzy, not just in Telugu-speaking states but across the nation. Despite the poor reviews, fans of the actor flocked to the cinemas to catch a glimpse of the movie on the big screens.

Videos from several cinema halls screening The Raja Saab have emerged on social media. In some places, fans of Prabhas have set up large cutouts of him, while in others, they can be seen performing aarti and puja in his honour. In one such video, during a screening of The Raja Saab in an Odisha theatre, fans could be seen busting crackers inside the hall. As per reports in the regional media publications, a group of fans almost started a fire by bursting crackers inside the premises. This created a brief panic among the other cinegoers in the theatre.



In the video, it could be seen that a prompt intervention from the cinema hall staff members helped contain the fire before it started. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The screening of the movie was briefly halted and later resumed after the incident. The video of the same is now going viral. However, the authenticity of the video could not be verified independently.



The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead role | Image: X

Social media users who came across the video online have slammed the irresponsible behaviour of Prabhas' fans during The Raja Saab screening. Some questioned the theatre owners and staff for allowing explosives inside the closed hall. Others argued that star worship of such a form should be stopped as it puts multiple lives at risk.