Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Is Giving Major Crime Master Gogo Energy

Actor Vijay Varma is no stranger to experimenting with his looks, but his latest fashion outing has given social media users plenty to talk about.

The actor recently stepped out in an unusual all-black outfit at a Mumbai event, and soon, pictures and videos of his appearance began doing the rounds online.



While some users reacted to his bold fashion choice, others were quick to draw comparisons to his look. One Instagram user even compared him to the popular character ‘Crime Master Gogo’.

For the outing, Vijay opted for a fitted black top that featured a criss-cross pattern with several cut-outs. The outfit had long strips of black fabric extending from the sleeves and lower portions, giving it a distinct look.



The ‘Darlings’ actor paired the statement top with high-waisted black leather trousers, creating a contrast between the sheer design of his upper outfit and the smooth finish of the trousers. The actor completed his look with oversized black sunglasses, while keeping his accessories minimal.